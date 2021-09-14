Sanzer Rebbe Delivers Tearful Hesped For Chassid Killed In Ukraine

The levaya of Reb Avrohom Lavy, z’l, the Sanzer chassid killed in a car accident in Ukraine last week, took place on Sunday afternoon.

Following a three-day delay, the niftar’s body was finally flown into Israel on Motzei Shabbos. The levaya began in Beit Shemesh, where the niftar lived, and continued in Kiryat Sanz in Netanya, where he was buried.

The Sanzer Rebbe was maspid the niftar, saying that the niftar was considered an important person by Shamayim since Hakadosh Baruch Hu chose him to be a kurban tzibur. The Rebbe added that everyone must request mechila from the niftar since he was taken due to our sins.

Later on Sunday, the Rebbe traveled to the niftar’s home to be menachem the ten yesomim left bereft by their father’s death. The Rebbe spent a full hour with them, sharing divrei chizzuk and nechama.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)