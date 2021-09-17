Videocast Featuring Leading Gedolim Provides Unprecedented Pre-Rosh Hashana Inspiration

“The Chofetz Chaim changed the briyah – He transformed the entire world! The entire agenda of Klal Yisrael changed because of him and today, on his yahrtzeit, it is the time for us to make a decision – the decision to follow in his ways.”

Those were the passionate words of HaGaon HaRav Boruch Mordechai Ezrachi, shlita, Rosh Yeshiva of Yeshiva Ateres Yisroel, in a stirring drasha seen by hundreds of thousands throughout the globe on Dirshu’s groundbreaking pre-Rosh Hashana videocast in conjunction with Dirshu’s Seventh Annual Yom Limud and Tefilla marking the yahrtzeit of the Chofetz Chaim.

For the past six years, Dirshu has been holding its annual Yom Limud and Tefilla to mark the yahrtzeit of the Chofetz Chaim. The Yom Limud and Tefilla was established by Dirshu to give chizuk and to bring Klal Yisrael together specifically on the auspicious occasion of the Chofetz Chaim’s yahrzeit just before Rosh Hashanah in unified tefilla on behalf of all Jews and to encourage the continued learning of the Chofetz Chaim’s sefarim that have such power to invoke rachmei shomayim.

This year, Dirshu introduced a new program that exponentially increased the inspiration, enriching and encouraging Klal Yisrael to emulate the path forged by the Chofetz Chaim in a most practical, lasting way.

They designed an incredible presentation that was shown on the motzoei Shabbos and Sunday preceding Rosh Hashanah and was seen and heard by hundreds of thousands throughout the world. The videocast, in both Hebrew and English versions, was addressed by leading Gedolei Yisrael including the venerated, senior Rosh Yeshiva, HaGaon HaRav Boruch Mordechai Ezrachi, shlita, Rosh Yeshivas Ateres Yisroel of Yerushalayim; HaGaon HaRav Shimon Galei, shlita, well-known Mashpia and Rosh Kollel; HaGaon HaRav Yaakov Hillel, shlita, Rosh Yeshivat Hamekubalim, Ahavat Shalom; Hagaon HaRav Nissan Kaplan, shlita, Rosh Yeshiva Daas Aharon; and Rav Dovid Hofstedter, shlita, Nasi, Dirshu.

HaGaon Rav Nissan Kaplan, who spoke on the English videocast said, “People in our generation are always seeking segulos. The Gemara tells us the best segulah. ‘He who learns halacha daily is MUVTACH – ENSURED a portion in Olam Haba’ah. Can one get a better segulah than that?!! Now, on the Chofetz Chaim’s yahrtzeit, is the time to accept upon ourselves to learn the Mishnah Berurah daily! To learn the sefer Chofetz Chaim daily!”