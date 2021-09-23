Israeli Hospital Builds Special Sukkah For COVID Patients

A special sukkah was built on Erev Yom Tov for COVID patients in the courtyard outside the coronavirus wards at Assaf HaRofeh Hospital in Rishon L’Tzion.
Rav Harel Padida, the Rav of Assaf HaRofeh, and Rav Mendy Bekerman, the director of the hospital’s Chabad center, built the sukkah while wearing full protective clothing.
This is the second year that the hospital built a sukkah for coronavirus patients, with the one built last year the first sukkah in the world built especially for coronavirus patients.
