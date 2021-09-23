Dems Cut Funding For Iron Dome, Caving In To Anti-Israel Progressives

The Democratic Party on Tuesday removed $1 billion in military aid to Israel for the Iron Dome from a broader government funding bill after progressive members of the party threatened to block the bill unless it was withdrawn.

Since the bill was largely intended to provide funding to avoid a government shutdown, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi caved in to the progressive pressure despite the fact that the Iron Dome saves thousands of Israeli lives, Jews and Arabs alike.

US President Joe Biden has committed several times to provide Israel with the funding for the Iron Dome, including during Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s recent visit to Washington.

BREAKING → Democrats just pulled funding from the Iron Dome—the missile defense system that has saved countless lives in Israel from Hamas' rocket attacks. While Dems capitulate to the antisemitic influence of their radical members, Republicans will always stand with Israel. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) September 21, 2021

However, Israel is still likely to receive the funding, as House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer stated later on Tuesday that “the House will consider legislation this week to fully fund Iron Dome. We will act to ensure Israel has the ability to defend itself, and I expect strong bipartisan support for this effort.”

Following pressure from pro-Israel Democrats, Hoyer announced on the House floor on Tuesday evening that the funding for the Iron Dome would be brought for a standalone vote later this week.

A missile defense system (i.e. Iron Dome) defends civilians from missiles. Hence the name. Only in a morally inverted universe would this be considered a “controversy.” https://t.co/z8moIdqWg1 — Rep. Ritchie Torres (@RepRitchie) September 21, 2021

“It is my intention to bring to this floor a suspension bill before the end of this week that will fund fully Iron Dome,” Hoyer stated. “I was for that. I’m still for it, we ought to do it. I talked to the foreign minister, Mr. Lapid, just two hours ago and assured him that bill was going to pass this House. I intend to bring it to the floor and it will be done.”

Thank you for your friendship and your unwavering support for Israel’s security. https://t.co/9uR4LBHCji — יאיר לפיד – Yair Lapid🟠 (@yairlapid) September 22, 2021

Nevertheless, the move highlights the increasing influence of anti-Israeli progressive members of Congress. In an almost absurd statement, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid blamed former prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu for the fiasco while reassuring Israelis that the delay in the aid approval is merely “technical.”

Lapid stated that “after years in which the previous government neglected the Congress and the Democratic Party and caused considerable damage to Israel-U.S. relations, we are today rebuilding a relationship of trust with the Congress.”

The incident was a highly embarrassing one for the Bennett government, particularly Lapid, who repeatedly asserted that he will rebuild ties with the Democratic party in the wake of the previous government’s “reckless” focus on the Republican party.

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) responded to the incident by stating: “Extremists in Congress are playing politics with Israeli and Palestinian lives. Calling to remove funding for a lifesaving defensive system is an affront to our values, risks further conflict, and is counter to the commitment made by Biden and supported by Congressional leadership.”

“The defensive system intercepted over 90% of Hamas rockets fired at Israeli cities this past May. Countless Israeli and Palestinian civilians would have been killed without Iron Dome.”

“Each rocket could have killed Jews or Arabs. The terrorists in Gaza firing the rockets don’t discriminate. It’s simple: Iron Dome saves lives. Blocking funding for Iron Dome helps terrorists kill civilians.”

Apart from the fact that the Iron Dome saves Israeli lives, it also protects the Gaza Strip from devastation since Israel could not afford to tread lightly if rockets launched from the Strip would result in heavy civilian casualties. If Israel couldn’t operate the Iron Dome, it would have no choice but to take forceful action against terror groups in the Strip, and since the groups embed themselves in the civilian population, it would result in numerous civilian deaths and extensive destruction of property.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)