Tens of thousands of pekelach were distributed to hundreds of kehillos in Jerusalem on Thursday evening, the 2nd day of Chol Hamoed in Israel, for Simchas Torah.

The distribution was carried out at the initiative of Jerusalem City Councilman Dovid Blumentstock (Degel HaTorah), with the support of Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion.

Simchas Torah will be celebrated this year in Israel on Monday night and Tuesday.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)