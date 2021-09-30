Israel: Frum Unvaccinated Mother Of 2, Beloved Teacher, Dies Of COVID

The yishuv of Nariya in Binyamin was engulfed in mourning on Motzei Shabbos upon hearing the news of the tragic death of Renana Kantrovitch, a’h, at the age of 45.

Renana, a mother of two and a beloved teacher, contracted COVID two weeks ago. On Friday night her condition worsened and she lost consciousness. MDA paramedics who were called to the scene carried out resuscitation techniques while evacuating her to the hospital but unfortunately her death was declared after arriving at the hospital.

Renana was healthy with no underlying illnesses but was not vaccinated. She was a much-beloved teacher at the Bnei Akiva high school for girls in Nariya, where she also lived, and her many students, past and present, were shocked and devastated at the news of her sudden death.

Her levaya took place on Sunday to the heartrending cries of her family members, students, friends and neighbors.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)