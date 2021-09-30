Palestinian Islamic Jihad Terrorist Killed In IDF Operation Near Jenin

Israeli security forces carried out an operation in the Arab village of Burqin, near Jenin, overnight Wednesday, detaining several suspects on suspicion of engaging in terrorist activity.

Clashes broke out between the security forces and Arabs in the course of the operation and one of the terrorists opened fire at the security forces who returned fire, killing the terrorist.

He was later identified as Alaa Nasser Zayoud, 22, a terrorist in the al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorist movement.

#شاهد| لحظة اطلاق النار على الشـهــيـد علاء زيود وهو ملقى على الأرض. pic.twitter.com/GwCleT2Vtt — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) September 30, 2021

לוחמי צה"ל, מג"ב, שב״כ וחבלנים פעלו הלילה במספר יעדים במרחב הכפר בורקין ובמקומות נוספים במרחב החטיבה המרחבית "מנשה", למעצר חשודים ואיתור אמצעי לחימה כחלק מהמשך פעילות כוחות הביטחון נגד התשתית הצבאית של חמאס ביהודה ושומרון>> pic.twitter.com/HwzBPE8oOk — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) September 30, 2021

The Islamic Jihad identifies 22-year-old Alaa Zayoud, the Palestinian killed during a gun battle with Israeli troops near Jenin overnight, as its member. pic.twitter.com/E1TVsHrxSX — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) September 30, 2021

Israeli security forces have been carrying out nightly operations in the Jenin area and throughout Judea and Samaria in order to arrest the members of a Hamas cell planning imminent terror attacks in Israel, including kidnappings and murders.

On Sunday, an IDF commander and soldier were seriously wounded when troops from the IDF’s Duvdevan and Border Police Yamam counterterrorism units carried out a multi-pronged operation in Judea and Samara overnight Motzei Shabbos.

