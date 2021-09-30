Palestinian Islamic Jihad Terrorist Killed In IDF Operation Near Jenin

IDF soldiers operating in Jenin

Israeli security forces carried out an operation in the Arab village of Burqin, near Jenin, overnight Wednesday, detaining several suspects on suspicion of engaging in terrorist activity.

Clashes broke out between the security forces and Arabs in the course of the operation and one of the terrorists opened fire at the security forces who returned fire, killing the terrorist.

He was later identified as Alaa Nasser Zayoud, 22, a terrorist in the al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorist movement.

Alaa Nasser Zayoud’s funeral on Thursday morning in Jenin.

Israeli security forces have been carrying out nightly operations in the Jenin area and throughout Judea and Samaria in order to arrest the members of a Hamas cell planning imminent terror attacks in Israel, including kidnappings and murders.

On Sunday, an IDF commander and soldier were seriously wounded when troops from the IDF’s Duvdevan and Border Police Yamam counterterrorism units carried out a multi-pronged operation in Judea and Samara overnight Motzei Shabbos.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)