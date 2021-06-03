TEHILLIM: Chacham Shalom Cohen’s Son Critically Injured In Freak Accident

HaRav Ephraim Cohen, a Rosh Mesivta in Yeshivas Yakirei Yerushalayim, the son of the Nasi of the Moetzet Chachmei HaTorah, Chacham Shalom Cohen, was critically injured in a freak accident on Wednesday night.

As Rav Cohen was walking home from the yeshivah on Rechov Yirmayihu in Jerusalem, where extensive roadwork has been taking place, a passing bus hit a construction pipe that was lying on the road, which flew up and forcefully hit him on the head.

Paramedics carried out emergency treatment and evacuated him in a mobile intensive unit to Shaarei Tzedek Hospital in critical condition from a severe head injury. At the hospital, he underwent emergency surgery on his head and he is now hospitalized in the intensive care unit, sedated and ventilated.

The family requests that the public daven fervently for the refuah of Rav Ephraim ben Yael b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

