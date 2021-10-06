9-Year-Old Charedi Boy Seriously Injured After Being Hit By A Bus

A Charedi boy of approximately 9 years of age, was walking down Ezra Street in Bnei Brak, when he was hit by a passing bus. He was treated at the scene for his injuries by United Hatzalah volunteers and Magen David Adom ambulance teams. After which, he was then transported to Tel Hashomer Hospital for further treatment.

The boy was in serious condition when he was transported to the hospital, and he was suffering from injuries to his entire body.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Moishe Francois spoke about the accident. “Together with other EMS personnel, I provided the boy with emergency medical care. He was in serious condition and suffered injuries to his head, upper body, and limbs. We bandaged him and immobilized him prior to putting him in the ambulance to be transported to the hospital.”

