Alta Fixsler’s Parents Lose Appeal To Have Her Die At Home

The parents of Alta Fixsler suffered another blow on Wednesday when they lost their battle to have Alta removed from life support in the privacy of their own home, The Jewish Chronicle reported.

Justice Alistair MacDonald of the High Court ruled that it was in Alta’s “best interests” for her to be removed from life support at a hospice.

“I am satisfied that this option best accommodates Alta’s welfare need for specialist care at the end of her life under a reliable, safe and sustainable system of high calibre care protected from disruption, whilst allowing, in so far as possible and consistent with Alta’s best interests, the family and the community to perform the sacred religious obligations of the Orthodox Jewish faith,” the judge wrote.

In July, the Fixslers lost their appeal to the UK’s High Court to prevent the withdrawal of life support from 2-year-old Alta and bring her to Israel. The European Court of Human Rights rejected another appeal in August.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)