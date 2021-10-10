Germany’s Merkel Pays Farewell Visit To Israel, Joins Cabinet Meeting

PM Bennett with Germany's Angela Merkel on Sunday in Jerusalem. (Photo: Amos Ben Gershon/GPO)

Outgoing German chancellor Angela Merkel landed in Israel late Motzei Shabbos on her eighth and final visit to the Jewish state.

Merkel, who has demonstrated unfaltering support for Israel in her over 16 years of office, met privately with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday morning. She then joined the weekly cabinet meeting, where Bennett thanked Merkel for “being a true friend of Israel.”

Merkel jokingly compared Bennett’s coalition to the current government negotiations in Germany by saying: “Compared with your government, a German coalition government seems a very simple matter.”

Following the cabinet meeting, Bennett and Merkel held a joint press conference.

On Sunday afternoon, Merkel was hosted for lunch by President Yitzchak Herzog and his wife and visited Yad Vashem.

She is also scheduled to meet with Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid, meet with leaders of Israel’s hi-tech industry, receive an honorary doctorate from the Technion Institute in Haifa and participate in a panel discussion at the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv before returning to Germany on Monday night.

