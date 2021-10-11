Israeli Girl Hospitalized After Mother Intentionally Infects Her With COVID

An Israeli girl is seriously ill due to post-COVID syndrome about a month after her mother intentionally exposed her to COVID.

Naama Bar-Ziv, 7, was hospitalized in serious condition in Assuta Hospital in Ashdod after developing pediatric inflammatory multisystem syndrome (PIMS) after recovering from COVID.

Naama’s mother, Sarita Bar-Ziv, told Channel 12 News: “I blame myself a little and also the information we were told that children aren’t harmed from COVID. I told myself that if one of us gets COVID, I’ll expose all of us so the children can get a Green Pass.”

“My older son got COVID and I quarantined him but by then my other son had caught it. I told myself that this was the opportunity for all of us to get it. When Naama caught it she had no symptoms whatsoever but later the picture changed. Naama began complaining to me that her head hurt. At night she would wake up shaking like a leaf with an intensity I’ve never seen in my life, and her temperature soared. I took her to the doctor who said we should wait it out for a few days.”

“We tried everything but her fever wouldn’t abate and on Shabbos, she began developing strange symptoms like peeling skin and a rash. The next day we brought her to a different doctor who got very nervous when she realized that Naama had recovered from COVID.”

The doctor ordered Naama’s mother to rush her to the hospital and she was hospitalized in serious condition. “Every day her condition has been the same but today we’re seeing a little light at the end of the tunnel,” Bar-Ziv said. “Last night, she went without oxygen for the first time. I want to send a message to all parents – small children are vulnerable to COVID and they’re unvaccinated. They need the most protection.”

Naama’s mother was referring to the reported phenomenon in Israel of parents purposely exposing their children to COVID so they won’t have to quarantine in the future if they’re exposed to the virus in school or other places.

In recent weeks, there has been a wave of children hospitalized across Israel with PIMS after recovering from COVID, with a Channel 12 News report on Sunday saying that there are now over 35 children hospitalized with post-COVID syndrome.

The condition of a six-month-old baby who was attached to an ECMO machine last week after being diagnosed with PIMS deteriorated over the weekend.

An Israeli-Arab teenager who passed away of PIMS on Shabbos is believed to be Israel’s first fatality from post-COVID syndrome.

