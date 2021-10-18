VIDEO: Drama In Guatemala: Lev Tahor Members Arrested On Way To Mexico

Members of the Lev Tahor cult, who are currently on a mission to travel to Iran, were arrested by Guatemalan authorities on the way to Mexico on two buses.

The cult members, who were prevented from flying out of Guatemala by security authorities about ten days ago, tried to evade the authorities this time by traveling to Mexico, from where they planned to fly to the Kurdistan area and then enter Iran.

A video of the incident shows the cult members on the bus being returned to their place of residence in Guatemala. The sound of small children and babies crying can be heard in the background. The male cult members have apparently tried to disguise their identity by wearing baseball caps with their payos tucked in and regular clothing. The women are wearing Muslim-style head coverings (hijabs, which cover the head and the neck) and aren’t wearing the capes and shawls typically worn by female cult members.

Last week, a Lev Tahor family was caught on video trying to evade authorities in Guatemala’s airport by disguising their affiliation with the cult, with the man dressed in casual clothing and a baseball cap and his wife and children in typical “frum” clothing.

As YWN reported, the cult members are being prevented from leaving the country following the intervention of the Israeli Foreign Ministry in cooperation with the US State Department and Canada’s Global Affairs department.

.(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)