TEHILLIM: HaGaon HaRav Baruch Mordechai Ezrachi Sedated & Ventilated In The ICU

Rosh Yeshivas Ateres Yisrael HaGaon HaRav Baruch Mordechai Ezrachi is hospitalized in critical condition in the ICU at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem.

The Rosh Yeshivah, 93, was hospitalized on Monday after suffering from an infection and experiencing severe breathing difficulties. Shortly after he arrived, the medical staff made a decision to transfer him to the ICU and sedate and ventilate him.

Yeshivos, kollelim and Talmudei Torah across Eretz Hakodesh are davening fervently for the Rosh Yeshivah’s refuah sheleimah.

The public is requested to daven for HaRav Baruch Mordechai ben Hinda Malka b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

Just this past Motzei Shabbos, HaRav Ezrachi delivered the main speech at the event at Yeshivas Mir marking HaGaon HaRav Nosson Tzvi Finkel’s tenth yahrzeit.

HaRav Ezrachi contracted the coronavirus a year ago and b’chasdei Hashem completely recovered from the illness. The Rosh Yeshivah was able to continue his daily routine from home while under constant medical supervision, even delivering a shiur via live broadcast at the beginning of the winter zeman.

A video of the shiur shows how despite the coronavirus and a severe infection that he subsequently developed, requiring treatment with IV antibiotics, Rav Ezrachi spoke with incredible strength and fervor.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)