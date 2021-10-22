Watch Moving Video: 20th Yahrzeit of HaGaon HaRav Elazar Menachem Man Shach, Z’tl

Thousands of Jews in Israel will flock to the kever of HaGaon HaRav Elazar Menachem Shach, z’tl, Rosh Yeshivas Ponevezh, the ba’al Avi Ezri and leader of Klal Yisrael, on Thursday night to mark the Gadol Hador’s 20th yahrzeit.

Tents have been erected in the Ponevezher beis hakevaros in Bnei Brak for visitors, with separate tens for men, women and Kohanim, and the area was equipped with adequate lighting for the streams of visitors throughout the night.

Public tefillos will take place at the kever at 11:30 p.m. and HaRav Shach’s son-in-law HaGaon HaRav Meir Tzvi Bergman, Rosh Yeshivas Rashbi and member of the Moetzet Gedolei HaTorah, will deliver divrei hesped on Thursday night at Yeshivas Rashbi.

On Friday morning at 11 a.m., HaRav Bergman, accompanied by a large crowd of bnei yeshivah, will vist the kever.

Azkaros, divrei hesped and siyumi ha’Shas will be held at yeshivos and mosdei Torah accross Eretz Yisrael. A large atzeret headed by Gedolei Yisrael. will also be held on Motzei Shabbos in Bnei Brak.

Even the secular Israeli press reported on the yahrzeit of HaRav Shach, z’tl, who gained fame during the “Who is a Jew?” saga with his “rabbit” speech about secular Jews who “don’t know what Yom Kippur is, what Shabbos is, what mikveh is” and who r’l eat pork and rabbits.

Fascinating video footage was released by photographer Moshe David Yarmish of Maran HaRav Shach delivering a Shiur, as well as Bochrim talking to him in learning as he exits the Yeshiva.

עשרים שנה לפטירת גדול המנהיגים החרדים בדור האחרון, מרן הרב שך זצ"ל.

הלילה אשדר ב"קול חי" מסמך מיוחד על חייו ושנות מנהיגותו, כולל נאומיו ההיסטוריים שחרטו לדורות את החיבור בין הציבור החרדי לציבור המסורתי, חיבור שנמשך עד היום pic.twitter.com/ttJhipaKkN — בצלאל קאהן (@betzalel_kahn) October 20, 2021

הנגיד ר' מנדל טרעס מארה"ב בתפילה אמש על קברו של מורו ורבו מרן הרב שך זצ"ל לרגל יום השנה ה-20 לפטירתו. pic.twitter.com/XuAtlG47v3 — איציק אוחנה (@ok125125) October 20, 2021

יום השנה העשרים להסתלקותו של מנהיג היהדות החרדית מרן ראש הישיבה הרב שך זצ"ל חל השנה ביום שישי, בדיוק כמו ביום הפטירה לפני עשרים שנה. בריכוזים החרדים מתפרסמות מודעות ענק לקראת ההילולא הגדולה שתיערך החל מליל שישי ועד לכניסת שבת pic.twitter.com/4n9VnwpSRu — ישראל כהן (@Israelcohen911) October 18, 2021

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)