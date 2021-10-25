UPDATED: Chareidi Teen Hurt In Bus Accident On Rechov Yirmiyahu

A Chareidi teenaged girl standing near the intersection of Rechov Yirmiyhau and Brandeis in Jerusalem was injured when a bus about to turn onto Yirmyahu lost control and crashed into her.

The bus then crashed into a nearby concrete barrier, knocking over an electrical pole.

Emergency rescue services administered first aid to the 18-year-old girl and evacuated her to Hadassah Har Hatzofim Hospital.

A statement from the hospital a short while later says that the victim is B”H in stable condition.

The police opened an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)