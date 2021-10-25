UPDATED: Chareidi Teen Hurt In Bus Accident On Rechov Yirmiyahu

A Chareidi teenaged girl standing near the intersection of Rechov Yirmiyhau and Brandeis in Jerusalem was injured when a bus about to turn onto Yirmyahu lost control and crashed into her.
The bus then crashed into a nearby concrete barrier, knocking over an electrical pole.
Emergency rescue services administered first aid to the 18-year-old girl and evacuated her to Hadassah Har Hatzofim Hospital.
A statement from the hospital a short while later says that the victim is B”H in stable condition.
The police opened an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
For those who are asking, yes, that intersection is crazy. No crosswalks close-by, roadwork that has been going on for months, the lights are bad, and the exit/entrance from the parking lot new Shaarei Revacha doesn’t help the traffic flow.
Bus drivers in EY used to be really skilled drivers. This is sadly no longer the case. Many are arabs and many aren’t as skilled as they should be considering the congestion of the city. Sad story.
all that construction is to build the light rail train that goes through the heart of the charedi community, which of course has been strongly supported by all the gedolim and leaders of our community. right? there has been community wide support for this construction, and all the people traumatized today is just necessary suffering for the healthy growth of our neighborhood. right? isn’t that what’s going on?
Can anyone please post her name to daven for??
Wishing a Refuah Shleima to the girl who was injured.
For those of you who are NOT familiar with that intersection, if you look in the photo, there is a BRIDGE, above the intersection, to enable pedestrians, especially, the seminary girls who learn across the street, to avoid exactly what happened! That is why it was built! Enough of the “Li Ze lo yikreh” nonsense. our community here in Eretz Hakodesh, has to start taking safety seriously. (lets also mention bike and scooter helmets!)