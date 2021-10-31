AGAIN! Christian Missionary Family Revealed In Ramat Shlomo

A Christian missionary family living in the Ramat Shlomo neighborhood of Jerusalem for the past year was exposed on Sunday, ending an extensive investigation by Yad L’Achim.

The story began when a Christian young man from Argentina named Gonzalo Cabral moved to Israel. He somehow formed a relationship with an elderly Jewish woman, telling her (falsely) that his parents cut him off and he’s all alone in the world. The woman took him into her house and treated him like a son.

Cabral took advantage of his relationship with the woman to portray himself as a Jew, using her distinctly Jewish name. He later changed his name again and now introduces himself as Ariel Katzenberg.

Once he was accepted as a Jew, his parents and younger siblings joined him in Israel and also infiltrated the Chareidi community. They even presented themselves as members of a Rabbinical family from Argentina.

At that point, Katzenberg began preaching Christianity. When Yad L’Achim began investigating the matter, the activists were astonished to discover his true identity as well as the fact that one of his younger brothers, who goes by the name Yehoyakim, was attending a Talmud Torah in a large Chareidi city. Yehoyakim even went to the home of a Gadol HaDor to receive a bracha together with a group of outstanding students from his school.

Katzenberg was so well integrated into the Chareidi community that he even testified to a Beis Din about the supposed “Jewish identity” of another Christian missionary.

Earlier this month, a Christian family, including a father and son posing as Rabbanim in the frum community in Phoenix, Arizona, were outed by the Beyneynu anti-missionary organization.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)