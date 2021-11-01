Incriminating Report: Israeli Anti-Vax MDs Told Late Activist To Refuse Treatment

A leading anti-vaxxer in Israel who died of COVID in September was advised by anti-vax doctors to refuse standard medical treatment even as he lay on his deathbed, Channel 12 News reported on Sunday.

Chai Shoulian, z’l, was hospitalized in Wolfson Hospital in Holon after he contracted COVID but his condition rapidly deteriorated and he eventually passed away.

According to the report, a Health Ministry investigation revealed that during Shoulian’s hospitalization, he was in contact with several doctors outside the hospital who advised him to refuse the treatment the hospital doctors offered him and try alternative treatments instead such as breathing exercises, vitamins, and inhaling the steam of tea.

These doctors have previously advised Shoulian not to get vaccinated against COVID.

The investigation, which was carried out by the ministry’s Committee for Prevention of Misleading the Public in Health Product Advertising, stated: “These doctors are among the leaders of the anti-vaccination movement…Now it has escalated – they actively intervened in the treatment of a patient who heeded their advice and wasn’t vaccinated. It’s possible that their actions led to harm to the point of death for the patient, who depended on their advice.”

The report named several of the doctors, including Michal Haran, Avshalom Carmel, and Arieh Avni, whose medical license was revoked by the Health Ministry in February after he publicly denied the coronavirus, spoke out against vaccinations, and offered forged vaccination certificates for pay.

Following Shoulian’s death, many of his followers on social media claimed he was murdered, a seemingly common claim for anti-vaxxers after someone in their ranks dies of COVID.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)