Gedolei Yisrael: “The Evil Gov’t Is Harming All The Pillars Of The World”

A letter from HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky and HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein calling for a day of tefillah on Yom Kippur Katan against the decrees of the Bennett government was published in the Hebrew Yated Ne’eman on Tuesday morning.

The letter states: “When, unfortunately, the malicious government reached a decision to harm all the pillars of the world, scheming against lomdei Torah in any way – interfering with daycare assistance of avreichei kollelim, imposing various strange taxes in order to cause difficulty to lomdei Torah, harming the kashrus of food for all Jews living in Israel, and also recognizing groups foreign to traditional Judaism, uprooting halacha and being mechallel the holy place [Kosel], the remnant of our Mikdash.”

“Their schemes will surely not succeed, this is the Torah – כל כלי יוצר עליך לא יצלח – any weapon forged against you will not succeed,’ (Yeshayahu 54:17), and ‘In every generation, they stand against us and HaKadosh Baruch Hu saves us from their hands.'”

“And they’re also making a mistake to think that as if these matters will cause lomdei Torah to falter, but on the contrary, surely everyone is being mechazeik to increase their diligence in Torah. These attempts will only strengthen and increase lomdei Torah.”

“Since the matter is a chillul Hashem, it our obligation to make a Kiddush Hashem – to be mechazeik b’Torah, b’middos tovos and emunah, and to cry out a great cry before the Ribon Kol Ha’Olamim, and especially on Erev Rosh Chodesh [Thursday], which is an eis ratzon. It is fitting that the entire public gather to raise our cries in Tefillas Yom Kippur Katan in every location, to grasp onto the craft of our forefathers. For surely these happenings occurred only to arouse us and strengthen us in all the issues that need chizuk.”

“And with the will of Hashem we will be zocheh quickly to His salvation – ובא לציון גואל אכי”ר.”

On Friday, the Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah of America published a letter calling for a day of tefillah on Yom Kippur Katan against the decrees of the Bennett government.

