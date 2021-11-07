OOPS: Democratic Governor Unwittingly Admits to Breaking Election Law

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf unknowingly admitted to breaking his state’s election laws, specifically a law Republicans say is outdated and tried fixing with a bill that was blocked by Wolf himself.

“I didn’t show up in person at the polls,” Wolf said in a radio interview. “We voted a couple of weeks ago, actually. My wife actually dropped it off personally two weeks ago, so it’s there.”

Under Pennsylvania election law it is illegal to have someone else drop off your ballot unless you are disabled or have expressed in writing that you have designated someone else to drop it off for you.

A spokeswoman for Wolf said the governor had made an “honest mistake,” but Republicans pointed out that Wolf had vetoed a bill they introduced to make it legal for other people to drop your ballot off.

“This is illegal under the election code,” state Rep. Seth Grove tweeted. “BUT would have been legal had he signed HB 1300.”

Grover was referring to a bill he sponsored that would have made Wolf’s action legal, but was vetoed by the Democratic governor earlier this year.

