“Eliyah Haliwa” Claimed He Studied At Israeli Institution

“Eliyah Haliwa,” the Lebanese imposter who deceived a Jewish woman in marrying him, claimed that he studied at an Israeli technological institute in 2019.

A source sent YWN the CV Haliwa sent to a large technology firm in New York, which states that he studied at a technological institute in Israel.

According to his CV, Haliwa has expertise in cyber technology and cyber security and has taught technology and software engineering.

Haliwa has also claimed to multiple people over the past year that he’s an employee of the National Security Agency (NSA).

The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) is currently carrying out an investigation on Haliwa, including his claim that he works for the NSA.

Haliwa’s Linkedin account was deleted on Monday around midnight and his Facebook and Instagram accounts have also been deleted. His social media accounts had listed various Jewish activities, including volunteering for a Jewish student organization in Texas and involvement in a pro-Israel organization.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)