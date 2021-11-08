SHOCKING: Newlywed Sephardic Woman In Brooklyn Discovers Her Husband May Be Palestinian

A shocking story came to light on Sunday of a Jewish newlywed Sephardic woman in Brooklyn who recently discovered that her new husband, supposedly named Eliya, may not be a Lebanese Sephardi Jew as he claimed but possibly a Muslim Palestinian who may have lived in Beirut.
Sources tell YWN that the FBI is involved in the shocking incident and the Jewish newlywed, who only got married a couple of weeks ago, is reportedly now living in a safe house. The woman had become suspicious of various things after living with him for a number of weeks, and one night she discovered a Lebanese passport with his photo and another name.
She immediately contacted family and friends, who reached out to the authorities.
The woman knew that Eliyah was from Lebanon but never doubted that he was Jewish since he was “frum” and spoke Hebrew fluently. He also had a convincing story about why he was cut off from his family. Additionally, he was affiliated with Chabad of Texas for about six-seven years.
Apparently, “Eliyah” learned Hebrew and Torah in Texas and then married her.
The man had allegedly produced a “family tree” (riddled with glaring inaccuracies), that even had Ashkenazi names in it (such as Meyer Lansky – the same name as the notorious mobster in the 1920’s.) He also claimed he worked for NSA, and even showed her a “letter” from his co-workers at NSA congratulating them on their wedding. His family did not attend the wedding, and he provided various reasons / excuses why they were all unable to attend.
In addition to the involvement of the FBI in the incident, the US Department of Homeland Security has been briefed about the story as well as the Israeli Consulate General. They are investigating if the man is in the United States legally or not.
In addition to the authorities investigating this shocking story, prominent Rabbonim and community organizations are investigating if in fact he does not have a Jewish mother.
At this point, the woman is being kept in a safe house, until a confirmation is made on his real identity.
STATEMENT FROM CHABAD OF TEXAS:
The Rohr Chabad Jewish Student Center at Texas A&M is open to all Jewish faculty and students to explore Judaism.
In 2018 a student presenting himself as Eliyah Haliwa began visiting Chabad along with other local campus Jewish institutions (including serving as president at one of them). He would occasionally attend Shabbat meals at Chabad, and infrequently attended the services or Torah classes.
Last year he met a woman from N.Y. on a Jewish dating website.
He falsely presented himself to her as observant. When asked by the woman and her family, I informed them that his conduct did not reflect that of a fully observant Jew.
The fundamental responsibility of the officiating rabbi at a wedding, the mesader kiddushin, is to determine the Jewish status [birur hayahadut] of the couple and ensure that they are both Jewish, single and allowed to marry each other in accordance with Jewish law.
Accordingly, when Rabbi Ezra Zafrani, a respected Syrian rabbi in Lakewood, N.J., asked me if Eliyah was Jewish, I explicitly informed him that I did not know and that whoever was officiating would need to do a proper birur and would need to independently confirm his Jewish status.
The wedding itself was officiated by Rabbi Zafrani’s son, Rabbi David Zafrani. As my wife and I were in New York for other reasons, Rabbi David Zafrani, who was officiating in place of his father, and his wife, asked us to join the wedding. As the groom had no family attending, at the request of the couple and the Zafranis, we walked him down the aisle and I signed the ketubah, which had been drafted by Rabbi Ezra Zafrani. We were not officiating and our involvement was predicated on the understanding that, as supervising rabbis, Ezra and David Zafrani had done their due diligence to confirm the groom’s Jewish status.
In the ensuing weeks, it has come to light that the bride was aware that Eliyah was using a false name, information he concealed from others, when she learned of his Muslim name. We were clearly misled about his identity. Our hearts go out to this woman, her family and everyone else deceived by this individual here in Texas and in New York and New Jersey.
Rabbi Yossi Lazaroff
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
As much as I appreciate Chabad activities, they cannot and should not be relied upon to vouch for someones Yiddishkeit.
What’s the issue? Most Palestinians are descendants of Post-Hurban Eretz Yisrael Jewish people…
This sounds like a typical headline from one of YWN’s advertisements…
Ohevet Yisroel, i don’t think this is a fair comment. My Chabad rabbi asked for pics of my family’s stones, grandparents and other details. Every situation is different.
@Ohevet Yisroel
There’s no way for a Shliach to prove that he’s not Jewish (and honestly no reason to assume) if other Jews say they’re related to him. The bigger issue is your ahavas yisroel.
Furthermore, Chabad doesn’t give a “hechsher” on who is Jewish – that’s for a Rav (Chabad or otherwise).
Aside from all the above, this guy either has Jewish blood, or is a terrorist cell, as there doesn’t seem to be any other motive.
@schnitzelBigot
The intelligence in your question is offensive. and then you attack the YWN?!
Well as long as he is not a Mitzri or Amoni within 3 generations nor a Mamzer, he can simply convert, and she can remarry & enjoy her husband whom she is in love with.
Ohevet Yisroel.
1) I personally know a case where chabad found out that a girl is not Jewish although she learned in a very frum not chabad school.
2) in this case, The chabad shliach whith whom this individual was in contact was asked and he said that he does not know any information to prove that he is Jewish. It was a non chabad Rav who was mesader kidushin thinking that his father a rav already looked into it and confirmed that he is Jewish.
@Ohevet Yisroel – as much as I appreciate your passion for the Jewish people, you cannot and should not slander thousands of people who work tirelessly to help their fellow Jews and bring them closer to Judaism. Nowhere does it say that the Chabad vouched for his Judaism. As a matter of fact, the Chabad rabbi said that he cannot vouch for his Judaism when he was asked.
The rabbi who officiates at a marriage is responsible to ensure that both parties are Jewish and are permitted to marry halachically. The failure of the woman’s family and rabbi to do so has nothing to do with Chabad.
They aren’t from Jews, what is wrong with you? Do you need a doctor?
@Ohevet Yisroel- I don’t know about other Chabads, but Chabad in Russia requires proof of Jewish-ness (birth certificate, DNA test, etc) before a person is allowed to join programs, due to the high rate of intermarriage. Maybe not if they come for Shabbos here and there, but certainly if someone were to be affiliated for as long as the article says he was, they would need proof.
@SchnitzelBigot :
THATS THE PROBLEM
@Sam33:
dont try to figure out motives for these nut-jobs
@147:
ADOMI – within 3 gens
AMONI – forever
Avenger, there’s no DNA test that can prove whether someone is Jewish according to halacha. I don’t know specifically about Chabad in Russia, but I know of a few instances where the Rabbis did not require checking Russian individuals’ yichus because the parents said they are Jewish.
People who are defending making baalie teshuvas wholesale without checking into someone’s yichus, such as the Chabad Rabbi above, are doing tremendous damage to klal Yisroel and to genuine baalei teshuvas. This wholesale, indiscriminate, “baalei teshuva” making is causing real problems. Whether it is missionaries or simply non-Jews mixing with the frum oilim, I definitely blame the baal teshuva movement. These stories that are published are likely the top of the iceberg.
Hello people, if the Israeli government gets its way, these stories will sadly be regular, every day occurrences. There is a real potential disaster looming, r”l.
147: you are incorrect. Ba Sancheirev Vebilbel Et hakol allows anyone to convert and marry a jewess.
Chabad has a notorious record of many times advertising gentiles into their Jewish services.
It is despicable that they’re trying to pass the buck and blame another rabbi by name.
The FBI doesn’t investigate whether someone is not of the religion he claims to be.
@philosopher – you seem to be willfully ignoring that chabad is not responsible for the negligence of the officiating rabbi. the chabad rabbi specifically said that he cannot vouch for this individuals jewishness. it is tragic and unfortunate that this was not properly investigated before they married – by the officiating rabbi and family
Glausziusz, Josie. “Blood Brothers: Palestinians and Jews Share Genetic Roots.” Haaretz, 20 October 2015.
Yaapchik is 100% right. But here’s a true story…American Rabbonim don’t check! When my daughter got married, my husband took my Kesubah to the Rav who was going to be mesadar keddushin. He thought my husband was nuts. But when WE got married, in UK, even though my father was an askan in the community, a pillar in the shul & a founder with his father and brother of the same shul, we still had to meet with the Rav & give him our mothers’ kesubot, which he sent to London to have verified.
Years later, my father was very involved in a case with a local family where the mother of the kallah was a gioress. They raised their children as committed Jews, but on inspection of her gerus certificate, the Rav recognized that the “Rabbi” who was megyer the mother as a scammer. It worked out in the end thanks to my father, but otherwise they would have gotten married supposedly al pi Halacha… and you can figure out the rest.
Nebach on this poor girl.
From Chabad Texas:
The Rohr Chabad Jewish Student Center in Texas is open to all Jewish faculty and students to get closer to Yidishkeit.
In 2018, a student known to us as ‘Eliyahu Haliva’ began visiting Chabad together with Hillel, AEPi and other Jewish institutions on campus. He would occasionally come to eat at our Shabbat meals, and almost never attended the services or Torah lessons we offer regularly.
Last year he met a woman from New York on a Jewish dating site. He introduced himself to her as an observant man. When asked by the woman and her family, we informed them that his behavior did not reflect the behavior of an observant Jew.
The basic responsibility of the rabbi officiating the Kiddushin at a wedding is to conduct a full investigation of the couple, to make sure that they are both Jewish, single – and allowed to marry each other in accordance with Jewish law.
Accordingly, when the rabbi – a respected Syrian rabbi in Lakewood, New Jersey – asked us if Elijah was Jewish, we explicitly informed him that we did not know and whoever sanctified the couple would have to make a proper inquiry and would have to independently confirm his Jewish status.
The wedding itself was held by the rabbi’s son, also a prominent Sephardic rabbi. When we were in New York for other reasons, and at the request of the rabbi and his wife, we joined the wedding. Since the groom did not have a family to attend, at the request of the couple and the rabbi who conducted the wedding, we walked the bride and groom to the canopy and signed the Kesuvah, which the Rabbi drafted. Our involvement was based on the understanding that as supervising rabbis, they did their test to confirm the groom’s Jewish status.
In the weeks that followed, it became clear that the bride was aware that Elijah was using a fake name, information he had hidden from others.
The tragedy of the woman and her family could have been prevented if the incumbent rabbis had properly fulfilled their responsibilities clearly in Judaism
I am certain that there is a lot more to this story.
https://www.myheritage.com/site-639952021/hawila
but what is his end game to become a Jew or to do terrorism? or just to be a US citizen?
He could be a spy building a deep cover story (which is why the FBI might be interested). Claiming to work for the NSA or claiming to be related to a famous gangster suggests if he is working for a foreign intelligence agency, they aren’t very intelligent.
He could be a “marrano” from a country where being openly Jewish is dangerous (perhaps someone whose Jewish female ancestor converted to Islam, perhaps not entirely of her own free will).
Unfortunately today in Israel it is common for Jewish girls to marry Arabs. Perhaps his mother is indeed Jewish and this story or more of a legal issue than a Halacha one.