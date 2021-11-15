Turks Arrest & Then Release Israeli Reporter, Next 48 Hrs. Is Critical For Couple

Channel 13 News on Sunday reported that Israeli officials say that the next day or two are critical in securing the release of the Israeli couple arrested in Turkey last week, fearing that if their release is not secured during that time, they could remain in custody for years, chas v’chalilah.

The incident remains puzzling as according to the report, other Israelis have photographed the presidential palace without any repercussions. Additionally, a Channel 12 News report quoted Turkish journalist Can Atakli as writing that thousands of people would be charged with espionage if photographing the palace was proof of the crime, adding that he himself has taken a photo of the palace.

On Sunday, Channel 13 News reporter Ali Mograbi was detained by Turkish security officials while broadcasting live about the couple’s arrest.

Mograbi said that he noticed Turkish police officers following him all day. When he began broadcasting, they detained him and forced him to delete all the photos he took. They then released him on the condition that he not leave his hotel.

A request by Israel’s consul in Istanbul to meet with the couple in prison has gone unanswered by Turkish authorities, Channel 13 reported on Monday morning. However, on Monday afternoon, Israeli media reported that permission was granted for a consular visit hours after the couple’s attorney Nir Jaslovitz filed an appeal to the court.

On Monday, the Foreign Ministry sent senior diplomat Rina Djerassi, the head of the consular department, to Istanbul to assist in the efforts for the couple’s release.

