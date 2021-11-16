GIFT OF A LIFETIME: Avraham Fried Presents Yeedle Werdyger an Incredible Wedding Gift 31 Years Into Marriage

An incredible story emerged late Sunday night, after Yeedle Werdyger received a call from famed Jewish singer Avrohom Fried, who said that he needs to bring him a “special gift.”

Yeedle told Fried that he was at his niece’s sheva brachos in Boro Park, and Avremel drove from Crown Heights to meet him. Yeedle noticed that Fried was wearing a gartel, an uncommon sight for someone simply giving a gift.

“Get your kallah,” Avremel told Yeedle.

“My kallah? Okay,” Yeedle said, and went to get his wife of 31 years from the hall.

Coming back upstairs together, Fried handed them a letter. And it wasn’t just any letter.

Two days before Yeedle married his wife, the Lubavitcher Rebbe had written a letter to the soon-to-be couple wishing them mazel tov and brachos in their marriage, but for some reason, the letter never got to them.

Several days ago, the son of one of the Rebbe’s secretaries reached out to Avrohom Fried, asking if he knew anyone by the name of Yehuda Avigdor Werdyger. Yeedle’s father, MBD, confirmed to Fried that it was indeed his son, enabling Avremel to give the incredible gift to Yeedle and his wife.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)