Tzohar Chairman Sues HaRav Yitzchak Levi In Secular Court For Calling Him “Reform”

Rabbi Dovid Stav, the chairman of the Tzohar Rabbinical Association, filed a NIS 292,000 lawsuit against HaRav Yitzchak Levi, for defamation and damage to his good name by calling him “Reform,” among other things, Yisrael Hayom reported.

HaRav Yitzchak Levi, the Rav of the city of Nesher, located in the Haifa District, and a member of the Motetzes HaRabbnut HaReishis, has come out strongly against Rabbi Stav for his support of the kashrus reforms advanced by Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana.

Rabbi Stav’s lawyer wrote: “The defendant damaged Rav Stav’s name, citing him as an example of Rabbanim that cannot be relied upon to establish halachic directives regarding kashrus because he ‘went off the derech’ and attributed to him so-called inappropriate and irresponsible halachic rulings that Rav Stav never paskened, while linking him to the Reform stream of Yahadus.”

In response to an inquiry by Yisrael Hayom, HaRav Levi said that he is aware of the lawsuit: “They sent me a letter of warning and I said that he should sue me in a Din Torah. I don’t believe that a city Rav will prosecute another city Rav in a secular court and not in a Din Torah. In any event, I’m not interested in having a dispute across the pages of a newspaper.”

Shas MK Yinon Azulai responded to the report by stating: “We should welcome the fact that the chairman of Tzohar understands that ‘Reform’ is not a respectable profession but it is unfortunate that he turned to the secular courts. After he served as the patron for the elimination of the Rabbanut with his friends Kahana and [Reform MK] Kariv, he is now seeking to be the patron for the elimination of the Rabbinical Courts.”

Last month, Kahana sent a letter to HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Yosef, the Nasi of the Moetzes HaRabbanut, asking him to condemn HaRav Levi for his words against Rav Stav and Rav Aryeh Stern in connection to the kashrus reforms. Instead, HaRav Yosef invited HaRav Levi to speak at his Motzei Shabbos shiur and publicly praised him for his fight against the reforms.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)