Watch: Father Of Terrorist Who Stabbed 2 Jews Is Congratulated, Rosh Yeshiva Killed Terrorist

The father of Amr Abu-Assab, 16, an Arab from East Jerusalem who stabbed two Jews in the Old City of Jerusalem on Wednesday, was congratulated by his friends, neighbors and relatives on the death of his son.

The proud father was repeatedly hugged and kissed on the great honor of his young son becoming a “shahid.” He is already looking forward to the monthly “salary” he will begin receiving from the Palestinian Authority, as part of their “pay for slay” program.

When Abu-Assab stabbed a male Border Guard officer in his head, the female Border Police officer standing next to him pushed Abu-Assab away and tried to wrestle him to the ground. She was stabbed a number of times before the terrorist was shot and killed by Rav Aviv Tzobari, the Rosh Yeshivah of Ateret Kohanim.

אביו של עומר אבו עסב בן ה-16, הנער הערבי מעיסאוויה שדקר יהודים היום בעיר העתיקה, מקבל את התומכים הרבים בחיבוקים ונשיקות על כך שבנו הפך ל"שהיד". למה הבית שלהם עדיין עומד? pic.twitter.com/cl5EFYMbCV — אלחנן גרונר (@elchangr) November 17, 2021

The Hamas terror group claimed the terrorist as a member of their organization, praising his act as “heroic.”

Meanwhile, the first thing the male Border Police officer did on Thursday morning after the attack was to put on Tefillin and thank Hashem.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)