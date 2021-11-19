Israel’s Health Ministry Responds To Report Of “Diabetes Epidemic” In Chareidi Sector

Israel’s Health Ministry responded to the report on the high rate of diabetes in the Chareidi sector published by Kol Chai this week.

The Health Ministry stated: “Diabetes mortality data appear in a file of the Central Bureau of Statistics as part of the health profile of localities in Israel. It can be seen that, for example, in the city of Bnei Brak – the standardized mortality rate for diabetes for those aged 45 and over is 114 per 100,000, compared to 93 per 100,000 in the general population.”

“Additionally, an initial analysis of data from the Diabetes Registry shows that there is a higher rate of diabetes per 100,000 people in most age groups in the Chareidi sector compared to the general population.”

“The Health Ministry is formulating a plan to promote health in general, including the phenomenon of diabetes in the Chareidi sector with consideration of its various characteristics, in cooperation with the Authority for the Socioeconomic Development of Chareidi Society in the Social Equality Ministry.”

Yesh Atik MK Moshe Tur-Paz sent a letter to the Health Minister following the Kol Chai report, criticizing the government for allocating millions of shekels to improve health resources in the Arab sector while allocating no resources to the Chareidi sector.

“In light of the Kol Chai report, in which data on diabetes morbidity in the Chareidi sector were presented…this alarming trend indicates a lack of awareness of the dangers of diabetes in the Chareidi sector,” Tur-Paz wrote in a letter addressed to Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz (Meretz). “According to the data revealed this week by the Health Ministry, it appears that the Ministry invested about NIS 650 million in an awareness campaign for the Arab sector, whereas no funds were invested in the Chareidi sector.”

“This is a public that isn’t connected to the broadcast media and reaching the public in information campaigns requires a lot of resources…I would like to know if there is an organized plan for the treatment of the issue in the ministry you head.”

