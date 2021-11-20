BDE: Mrs. Yaffa Wallis, A,H, Wife Of Arachim CEO Rabbi Yosef Wallis

Mrs. Yaffa Wallis, a’h, the wife of Rabbi Yosef Wallis, the head of the kiruv organization Arachim and protagonist of the book Incredible, passed away on Friday at the age of 74.

She grappled with a serious illness in recent years and underwent much suffering before passing away at her home in Ra’anana.

The nifteres, who was born in Germany, was an incredible ba’alas chessed and supported her husband in his kiruv activities over many years.

The levaya took place on Motzei Shabbos and the nifteres was buried in the Segulah beis kevaros in Petach Tikva.

Yehi Zichra Baruch.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)