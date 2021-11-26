Hillary Says Americans Simply Can’t Appreciate Biden’s ‘Extraordinary’ Accomplishments

Failed presidential candidate and generally disliked person Hillary Clinton praised Joe Biden for his “extraordinary” accomplishments as president, adding that Americans don’t understand how well he is doing in his job essentially because they can’t process the information they receive accurately.

“You know, democracy is a mess. You know, a lot of people got, oh I think, kind of frustrated looking at the messy process of legislation,” Hillary told MSNBC. “And they didn’t really appreciate that, within a year, the Biden administration has passed two major pieces of legislation through both the House and the Senate.”

“By any measure, those are extraordinary accomplishments, and they will really help many millions of Americans with health and prescription drug prices as well as climate change and so much else,” the former secretary of state said.

“But because of the way we are getting our information today, and because of the lack of gatekeepers and people who have a historic perspective who can help us understand what we are seeing, there is a real vulnerability in the electorate to the kind of demagoguery and disinformation that, unfortunately, the other side really good at exploiting.”

5 years after losing her presidential bid to Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton isn’t quite ready to admit that maybe Democrats have a policy problem on their hands, not a messaging one.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)