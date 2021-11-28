Admorim and Rabbanim in Brooklyn Give Chizuk to Dirshu Yidden in Advance of Massive World Siyum of Daf HaYomi B’Halacha

Later this winter, lomdei Dirshu will be celebrating a major milestone with the Dirshu World Siyum marking the completion of the second machzor of six chalakim of Sefer Mishnah Berurah in Dirshu’s Daf HaYomi B’Halacha Program, where a page of Mishnah Berurah is learned daily with chazara on weekends and monthly tests.

In preparation for the upcoming World Siyum, a remarkable chizuk event was held earlier this month in Flatbush in the Beis Medrash of Kollel Dirshu led by Rav Shlomo Cynamon. The event was addressed by Rav Shlomo Cynamon, Rav Dovid Hofstedter, Nasi Dirshu, Rav Moshe Weinberger, Rav of the Agudas Yisroel of Flatbush and R”M at Mesivta Shalom Shachne, and Rav Zev Smith, Daf HaYomi B’Halacha Maggid Shiur.

Rav Shlomo Cynamon, opened the event by highlighting the tremendous kiddush Hashem being made by Dirshu throughout the world. He noted Dirshu’s global reach and the fact that Torah observant Jews from all over are positively impacted by Dirshu’s programs. “Dirshu is truly a Klal Yisrael organization!”

Rav Zev Smith related a personal story. He was once compelled to take an unscheduled emergency trip to England. Jumping into a taxi, he dashed to the airport and made it to the counter with barely minutes to spare. The clerk asked for his passport, and it dawned on him – he had forgotten his passport at home! No describing how important his trip was could make the clerk change his mind. He would not be allowed on the flight without his passport.

“Shas and every halachah in Shulchan Aruch is our passport to Gan Eden!” Rav Smith thundered, “Lomdei Dirshu are the ultimate manifestation of Ashrei Mi Shaba’ah l’Kan v’Talmudo B’yado. As we approach the siyum on the entire Mishnah Berurah, we must thank Dirshu, and its Nasi for giving us the opportunity to reach this milestone!”

In addition, Rav Dovid Hofstedter paid two special visits to prominent Admorim in Boro Park, the Rachmastrivka Rebbe, shlita, of Boro Park and the Kossover Rebbe, shlita, to personally invite them to the upcoming Dirshu World Siyum.