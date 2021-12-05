Rosh Chodesh Provocation: Only Ben-Gvir Faces Off Against Women Of The Wall

Members of the Women of the Wall group showed up at the Kosel on Sunday morning, Rosh Chodesh Teves, to engage in their monthly provocation, openly smuggling a Sefer Torah into the plaza despite the law forbidding it.

Like last month, Reform MK Gilad Kariv and other like-minded politicians did not show up, perhaps due to their meeting with President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday, who has been trying to calm tensions and prevent a confrontation at the Makom Hamikdash. UTJ chairman Moshe Gafni had promised again that if Kariv shows up at the Kosel on Rosh Chodesh Teves, like he did on Rosh Chodesh Cheshvan, he would block him with his own body.

The only politician who showed up to protest against the group was Otzma Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir, who shouted at the women: “Don’t desecrate the Kosel. The Kosel belongs to everyone: secular, traditional, religious and Chareidi. You don’t represent anyone. Get out of here.”

Despite his absence, Kariv sent his blessings to Women of the Wall, writing: “Even without MKs using their immunity, the Women of the Wall continue to remind us all that there is more than one way to be a Jew. They will continue doing so until we implement the Kosel Plan. The incitement of Netanyahu, Deri, and their flatterers, which stems from political motives…won’t stop them.”

In a response to Kariv’s tweet by Israeli right-wing journalist Yinon Magal, he wryly hinted at the fact that the Reform Movement long ago removed all references to Yerushalayim and the Beis Hamikdash from their prayer books, writing: “Gilad, perhaps you’ll decide that the climbing wall in Yarkon Park [in Tel Aviv] is the ‘Kosel’ of the Reform and this will solve the whole problem?”

President Herzog met with representatives of Reform and Conservative groups and Women of the Wall members on Wednesday to discuss the conflicts over the site and the future of the Kosel plan. The meeting was also attended by Kariv, former head of Israel’s Reform Movement, and Blue and White MK Alon Tal.

