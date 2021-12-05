Shitrit Family: “There Are Other Murderers Walking Among Us”

Following the filing of the indictments on Friday against two suspects of the murder of Nissim Shitrit, 16, the members of the Shitrit family said on Sunday that there were additional people involved in Nissim’s kidnapping and murder and they won’t rest until they are all brought to justice.

“These days are very difficult for us and we’re pained until the depths of ours souls,” the family members said in a statement, referring to the terrible details of the cruel beating and murder of their brother revealed in the indictments. “Thirty-five years ago, vile murderers murdered a 16-year-old in Israel and the earth was silent. With the filing of the indictments and the beginning of the exposure of the names of the murderers, the earth should tremble.”

“There are many others who are missing from the indictments, missing from the public eye, who are walking among us like regular people after murdering a 16-year-old, and we will not rest or be quiet until all of them are brought to justice.”

Esther, the sister of Nissim, z’l, said in an interview with Army Radio on Sunday: “I couldn’t breathe when I read the description of the murder, how they tortured my brother. Everyone in the family has been suffering for 35 years with the knowledge that our brother disappeared and we don’t even have a kever.” [Although the police solved the murder, they have not yet succeeded in locating Nissim’s remains.]

Esther also spoke about the immense pain her parents suffered after their son disappeared one day without a trace, never hearing from him again. “My mother had no peace. She was in terrible pain, she waited for him all the time to come back. My father didn’t survive the pain and was niftar after a year [from the time of Nissim’s disappearance.]”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)