REVEALED: Former MK Rechavam Ze’evi’s Son Is 1 Of The Shuvu Banim Murder Defendants

The name of one of the defendants in the murder of Nissim Shitrit 35 years ago was revealed on Sunday as Binyamin Ze’evi, the son of former MK Rechavam (“Gandhi”) Ze’evi, z’l, who was assassinated by Palestinian terrorists in 2001.

Ze’evi, in his 60s, was arrested over a month ago, and in a rare step, his name was still banned for publication even after an indictment was filed against him and a second defendant, Baruch Sharvit, on Friday. Ze’evi’s attorney repeatedly requested a gag order on the publication of his client’s name due to fear of threats against him and his family due to his familial ties. The Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court was considering the requests and meanwhile, a gag order was placed on the publication of his name until Sunday, when it was cleared for publication.

Ze’evi had maintained his right to remain silent during the course of his interrogations but following the cross-examination of several suspects, the police were able to substantiate the prosecutor’s statement against him.

אחרי צו איסור פרסום ממושך, הותרה לפרסום זהות בנו של השר לשעבר, הנאשם ברצח: בנימין זאבי, בנו של רחבעם זאבי https://t.co/3OwiUJKlWx@inbartvizer

צילום: פלאש 90 pic.twitter.com/xBTsTYaaeO — החדשות – N12 (@N12News) December 5, 2021

הותר לפרסום: בני זאבי, בנו של השר לשעבר רחבעם זאבי (גנדי) ז"ל – הוא הנאשם השני ברצח הנער ניסים שטרית לפני יותר מ30 שנה בירושלים. זאבי בן ה-69 שתק בחקירותיו בחודש האחרון pic.twitter.com/Jy7DfnnSsb — שחר גליק (@glick_sh) December 5, 2021

According to the indictment, Ze’evi and others acted on behalf of the Mishmeret Hatznius of Shuvu Banim on the order of its leader Eliezer Berland to cause Shitrit to “do teshuvah.” They kidnapped Shitrit, brought him to the Eshtaol Forest near Beit Shemesh, beat him to death, and buried him in the area.

Ze’evi’s lawyer claimed that his client, who left Shuvu Banim many years ago, has nothing to do with the kidnapping or murder, further claiming that the suspicions against Ze’evi are based on the sole testimony of Baruch Sharvit who was ordered by Berland to confess to his actions.

