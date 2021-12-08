Victim’s Husband: “My Son Yelled: ‘Ima, You Have A Knife In Your Back'”

Dvir Cohen, the husband of Moriah Cohen, who was stabbed this morning as she was walking with her five children, including a baby in a stroller, spoke to the media about the frightening incident.

B’Chasdei Hashem, Moriah was saved from serious injury as the terrorist only managed to penetrate her superficially with the foot-long knife, avoiding internal organs. The paramedics evacuated her to the hospital with the knife still lodged in her back in order to prevent massive bleeding and the doctors at the hospital successfully removed the knife. Moriah was released to her home a few hours later.

Dvir received the news about the attack while he was serving reserve duty in the IDF. He told the press that the 14-year-old perpetrator was their neighbor. “She lives right opposite us. She followed after my wife, who was walking with our five kids and stabbed her. Our son yelled: “Ima, you have a knife in your back. In a neis, the terrorist became frightened from the situation and fled. It was a big neis because my five children were there and if she would have continued, I don’t know how it would have ended.”

Grim first aid reminder: If you get stabbed, leave in the knife and try to keep it stable as it stems the bleeding. Cohen's doctors credit her relatively limited injuries to the medics who did so "exactly as they should in cases like this." https://t.co/bUtAcoCeiZ — Judah Ari Gross (@JudahAriGross) December 8, 2021

Dvir said that Baruch Hashem is wife is doing well. “She said that it was less painful than childbirth.” Below is a photo of Moriah back at home with her husband and children:

מוריה כהן, שנפצעה הבוקר בפיגוע, שבה לביתה: "זיהיתי את הנערה. היא הסתכלה עלי, והייתי בטוחה שהיא מחכה לחברה שלה מבית הספר. אני לא מהאנשים החושדים ובגלל זה לא זזתי. זיהיתי אותה – זה מתסכל" pic.twitter.com/suuwTBZSpI — יערה אברהם | Yaara Avraham (@yaara_avraham) December 8, 2021

The terrorist is the granddaughter of a well-known Arab family in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood. The whole family is embroiled in a court battle against Jewish groups who own the homes they live in.

The perpetrator was arrested at her school after the incident. Her parents were also detained along with the school’s principal, a teacher, and another student.

