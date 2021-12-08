Terror In J-m: Woman Stabbed In Front Of Her Children Next To Kever Shimon HaTzaddik

A 26-year-old Chareidi woman was stabbed and seriously injured next to Kever Shimon HaTzaddik in Jerusalem at about 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning as she was pushing a stroller with her baby on the way to taking her children to school in the morning.

The female terrorist fled the scene.

Paramedics administered emergency medical aid at the scene and evacuated the woman to Hadassah Har HaTzofim Hospital. B’Chasdei Hashem, doctors at the hospital designated her condition as lightly injured.

MDA deputy spokesperson Nadav Meltzner said that “there was a huge commotion at the scene when the team arrived and the injured woman was in a state of great distress.”

The children were Baruch Hashem, unharmed and were supervised by police officers at the scene.

A large number of police forces, aided by a helicopter, began an extensive manhunt immediately after the incident, which was documented on security cameras. A little over an hour after the attack, they located the 15-year-old terrorist in her school, located next to the scene of the incident.

