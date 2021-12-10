US Taking Steps To Tighten Sanctions On Iran

The United States is moving forward in tightening the enforcement of sanctions on Iran, the State Department said, as reported by Reuters.

The US is planning on sending a delegation to the United Arab Emirates to warn senior Emirati officials about banks that are engaging in business with Tehran.

Delegation members, which will include the head of the US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, will also meet with representatives of Emirati petrochemical companies and other private companies whose business dealings with Iran are in the billions of dollars.

A State Department spokesperson told Reuters that the US has proof of Emirati non-compliance with the sanctions.

The UAE has recently warmed ties with the Islamic Republic.

A resumption of talks in Vienna between world powers and Iran on Thursday on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal ended within an hour, Russia’s envoy to the talks stated on Twitter.

“The meeting of the Joint Commission is over. It was rather short and constructive,” Mikhail Ulyanov wrote. “The participants observed a number of important commonalities in their positions, including with regard to the need to finalize the #ViennaTalks on restoration of #JCPOA successfully and swiftly.”

