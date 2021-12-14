FALLSBURG: Man Arrested For Fatal Crash On Route 42, Was On Drugs At The Time

Town of Fallsburg Police Chief Simmie Williams announced the arrest and arraignment today on a Sealed Indictment of James Greco, 52, of Franklin Lakes, New Jersey. Greco is accused by the Indictment of Vehicular Manslaughter in the Second Degree, for allegedly having operated a pickup truck on Route 42 in the Town of Fallsburg on May 21, 2021, while impaired by the drugs fentanyl, alprazolam and/or oxycodone, crashing into and causing the death of the operator of another vehicle. Fallsburg police investigated the crash in conjunction with the New York State Police, and the case was subsequently presented to a Sullivan County Grand Jury, which returned the indictment, upon which an arrest warrant for Greco was issued.

Greco was arrested and arraigned today before County Court Judge Jim Farrell, who remanded him to the Sullivan County Jail in lieu of bail in the amounts of $20,000 cash, $40,000 secured bond or $60,000 partially secured bond.

Town of Fallsburg Police Chief Simmie Williams said, “On public highways, we trust each other to keep our communities safe. My agency is committed to enforcing traffic laws to prevent and deter dangerous situations from developing, and to investigating and holding responsible those who violate that trust and undermine the safety and confidence of all those who travel on our roads. This investigation, like many others, is a product of the successful partnership between my Office, our partners at the New York State Police and the District Attorney.”

Sullivan County District Attorney Meagan Galligan said, “While the results of this investigation will be brought to light in a court of law, I am grateful for the continued partnership between my Office and our police partners, including the Town of Fallsburg Police Department and New York State Police, and all of the emergency personnel who responded to this scene. Our thoughts remain with the loved ones of the person lost during this crash.”

The case is scheduled for further proceedings before Farrell on February 1, 2022.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)