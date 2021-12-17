Chaim Walder Summoned To Beis Din Regarding ‘Extremely Severe’ Allegations

Israeli author Chaim Walder on Thursday was summoned to the Beis Din of HaGaon HaRav Shmuel Eliyahu, the Rav of Tzfas.

In recent weeks, the special Beis Din of HaRav Shmuel Eliyahu, HaRav Reuven Nakar, and HaRav Aharon Yarchi (which specializes in assault cases) heard numerous testimonies and examined multiple pieces of evidence about suspected severe offenses committed by Walder.

Walder has not yet responded to the summons.

HaRav Shmuel Eliyahu said last week that Walder is a danger to society. “Such a severe conclusion couldn’t be reached on the basis of a news article,” Rav Eliyahu said in an interview with Galei Yisrael. “We received very severe testimonies from men and women who were victimized by him.”

“We also saw piskei Beis Din that discussed the appalling damage Chaim Walder caused to families. I’ll say it clearly – some families were torn apart because he committed forbidden acts with the wives and destroyed the family. In the piskei din, it’s written that the wives are forbidden to their husbands and to the adulterer Chaim Walder. These are matters that were brought before the Beis Din and clarified.”

“This man has an outer appearance of a good man, a Yirei Shamayim, involved in chinuch, etc. but it’s only the chitzonis. Inside, this man is dangerous to society, mamash dangerous, similar to Sheinberg, Berland, and Meshi-Zahav – people who wreak damage.”

“Therefore I think that it’s assur to be close to anything related to him,” HaRav Eliyahu continued. “We need to expel people like these from society and it’s impossible to do so if you read his books. When you read his books it’s like you’re saying that ‘he’s legitimate.’ He’s not legitimate. We cannot lend legitimacy to people who harm women, teenaged girls and children – especially since he’s lying and denying the claims rather than seeking a path to teshuvah.

“The matters are very clear,” the Rav continued. “It’s based on numerous testimonies, documents, text, Beis Din protocols, photos, and recordings. Unequivocal evidence.”

“The very fact that we’re expelling him from society fulfills ‘את רוח הטומאה אעביר מהארץ.’ The fact that we’re expelling people like these and removing them from their positions of power and warning people about him – through this we’re partners in the Geulah that says רוח הטומאה אעביר מהארץ,” HaRav Eliyahu concluded.

