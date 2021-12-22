WATCH: Amid Reports Of Biden’s Snub, Bennett Meets With Sullivan In J-m

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem on Wednesday morning and discussed the ongoing negotiations between world powers and Iran.

Despite reports that President Joe Biden has refused multiple requests from Bennett to speak by phone in recent weeks, Bennett emphasized the “strong relationship between Israel and the US.”

“I want to say that the relationship between my government and the Biden administration, between Israel and the United States, is as strong as ever,” Bennett said at the start of the meeting. “And being so strong and having this meaningful friendship means that we can also talk openly and candidly about all the shared challenges that we’re facing. And that’s what we’re going to do.”

“These days are pretty important,” Bennett continued. “What happens in Vienna has profound ramifications for the stability of the Middle East and the security of Israel for the upcoming years. And that’s why it’s such a timely meeting.”

Prior to the meeting, Sullivan said that the United States is seeking a “common strategy” with Israel, saying that the meeting comes at a “critical juncture for both of our countries on a major set of security issues.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)