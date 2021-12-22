COLD SHOULDER: Biden Refusing to Accept Phone Calls from Naftali Bennett

The White House has ignored multiple requests over the past three weeks from Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to speak with Joe Biden, according to Israel’s Channel 13.

Bennett is reportedly seeking an audience with Biden to discuss nuclear deal talks with Iran, currently ongoing in Vienna. However, Biden has ignored Bennett’s calls, reportedly out of anger over Israeli continued building of settlements in the West Bank.

Some analysts say they expect a phone call to eventually take place between the president and prime minister, specifically after National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan wraps up his trip to Israel.

Sullivan is currently in the Jewish State to meet with Bennett and other high-level officials to discuss the Iran talks. Sullivan is also expected to meet with PA President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah during his visit.

A Bennett spokesperson dodged when questioned whether Biden was ignoring the prime minister, saying that since an “official request” was never placed to speak with Biden, the US president wasn’t technically refusing to speak with the Israeli prime minister.

