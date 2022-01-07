Tragedy: 2 Israeli Pediatric COVID Patients Pass Away

Two Israeli six-year-olds passed away on Thursday in the pediatric intensive care unit at Soroka Hospital in Be’er Sheva.

Both children had serious preexisting illnesses and their condition worsened after contracting COVID.

Dr. Tzachi Lazar, the director of the PICU at Soroka, said: “These were difficult cases of children with complex preexisting illnesses who contracted COVID and their condition worsened due to the virus. It’s important to vaccinate children in order to prevent infection and serious illness.”

“Due to the accelerated rate of infection, we’re concerned that we’ll begin seeing children without preexisting illnesses whose condition may become complicated as a result of the virus.”

