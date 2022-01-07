Watch: UK Woman Arrested After Hurling Stones Into Chareidi School

A woman was arrested earlier this week for throwing stones into the playground of a Chareidi school in Stamford Hill, London.

The incident occurred on December 26, known as Boxing Day in the UK. In CCTV footage of the incident, the woman is seen hurling stones several times into the playground of Talmud Torah Machzikei Hadass School, a school for boys aged 3 to 16.

The Shomrim neighborhood watch assisted the Hackney police in the arrest.

Rabbi Herschul Gluck, president of Shomrim in Stamford Hill, told The Jewish Chronicle that the woman is mentally ill but also antisemitic.

