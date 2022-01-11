STEEPED IN BLOOD: 9 Months After Meron Disaster, Gesher Dov Is Dismantled

Israel’s Land Enforcement Authority on Monday morning oversaw the demolition of Gesher Dov, the passageway in Meron where the disaster occurred.

The demolition was carried out as a part of a series of demolitions of structures and facilities at the site that compromised the safety of the people at the site. So far, the Authority has demolished 50 out of 73 structures that were deemed unsafe, including all the bleachers, hadlaka platforms, passages, and bridges.

“The Authority is accelerating the enforcement [of building violations] in order to enable the planning and development at the site and the orderly and safe preparations for the upcoming [Lag B’omer],” a statement from the Authority said.

On Sunday, Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana, who is now the minister in charge of the Meron site on Lag B’Omer, and Tzviki Tessler, who was appointed by Kahana as the project manager in charge of the Lag B’Omer celebration at Meron, met with the members of State Commission of Inquiry into the Meron Disaster.

The meeting focused on the commission’s insights into the disaster and their recommendations regarding the preparations for the upcoming Lag B’Omer.

