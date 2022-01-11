WATCH: Bennett Gov’t Demolishes Yeshivah Amid Hundreds Of Illegal Arab Homes, Clashes In Homesh

Dozens of policemen on Monday morning carried out an evacuation of the small illegal outpost of Oz Tzion in Binyamin, north of Jerusalem, leading to clashes between the police and the residents.

The outpost has an active Beis Medrash, a shul and other structures. Two residents chained themselves to an iron post in order to deter the evacuation.

Hundreds of illegal Arab villages surround Oz Tzion but are ignored by the government.

“Surrounding us are hundreds of illegally built Arab homes but Bennett and Shaked choose to demolish davka Jewish property,” Oz Tzion residents told the press. “We’re now in a real battle over Yehudah and Shomron but we don’t intend to give up and we will continue to fight for the future of Eretz Yisrael.”

“Bennett’s and Gantz’s lust for the destruction of settlements hasn’t been satisfied,” said Otzma Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir. “This is the same government that doesn’t destroy [illegal outposts] in the Negev and approves the Electricity Law for lawbreakers. The government only wields its might against Jews.”

Later on Monday, clashes broke out in Homesh between security forces and yeshiva bochurim when officials arrived at the outpost and began confiscating equipment owned by the Homesh Yeshivah. Witnesses complained that the police used excessive violence against the students.

Last month, Yehuda Dimentman, h’yd, a student of the Homesh Yeshivah, was killed by terrorists as he left Homesh.

