Sullivan: “Iran To Face Severe Consequences If It Attacks Americans”

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan warned Iran on Sunday that it will “face severe consequences if it attacks any Americans” following Iran’s announcement on Saturday that is is imposing sanctions on 51 Americans over the killing of General Qassem Soleimani in 2020.

“Make no mistake: the United States of America will protect and defend its citizens,” Sullivan said in statements quoted by Reuters. “This includes those serving the United States now and those who formerly served. As Americans, we have our disagreements on politics. We have our disagreements on Iran policy. But we are united in our resolve against threats and provocations. We are united in the defense of our people.”

“We will work with our allies and partners to deter and respond to any attacks carried out by Iran. Should Iran attack any of our nationals, including any of the 52 [sic] people named yesterday, it will face severe consequences.”

Sullivan also exorcised Iran for its threats “as Iran’s proxy militias continue to attack American troops in the Middle East, and as Iranian officials threaten to carry out terror operations inside the United States and elsewhere around the world.”

Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Saturday said that it is imposing sanctions on 51 Americans for “their role in the terrorist crime by the United States against the martyred General Qassem Soleimani and his companions and the promotion of terrorism and violations of fundamental human rights.”

U.S. General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and former White House national security adviser Robert O’Brien are both on the list.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)