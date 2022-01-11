FM Yair Lapid Tests Positive For COVID Along With 9 Other Ministers, MKs

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid tested positive for COVID, a spokesperson for his office stated on Monday. He is feeling well and is quarantining at his home in Tel Aviv.

“Yes, I’m positive for COVID,” Lapid wrote on Twitter. I’m feeling great because I’m vaccinated. Go get vaccinated, put on a mask -we’ll get through this together.”

Opposition leader Binyamin Netanyahu wished Lapid a speedy recovery.

Lapid is just the latest of at least ten ministers and MKs and dozens of Knesset employees who tested positive for COVID in recent days.

The latest to test positive was Joint Arab List MK Osama Saadi, who tested positive on Tuesday morning. Others who tested positive earlier include Public Security Minister Omer Barlev (Labor), Deputy Foreign Minister Idan Roll (Yesh Atid), Blue and White MK Michael Biton, UTJ MK Yisrael Eicher, Likud MKs Chaim Katz and Etti Atiya, and Shas MK Yoav Ben-Tzur.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)