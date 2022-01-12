A State For All Citizens: Israel To Classify Non-Jews As “Extended Jewish”

Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) is eliminating the category of “other” in its official publications, which means that all non-Jews who aren’t Arab will now be classified as being in the “extended Jewish population.”

The new classification will include hundreds of thousands of immigrants from the FSU who gained Israeli citizenship through the Law of Return and non-Jews who gained citizenship by marrying Jews – up to 4.6% of the Israeli population or 415, 147 Israelis (as of 2020).

A request by Intelligence Minister Elazer Stern to the CBS prompted the change. Stern claimed that Israel’s goal is to convert non-Jewish immigrants and classifying them as “other” will alienate them.

Although the new classification is purely symbolic and does not have practical significance, it well reflects the goal of the current Bennett government to convert non-Jewish Israelis in a manner that is opposed by the majority of poskim.

“The current situation is hurtful to immigrants who came to Israel under the Law of Return, and feel they are part of the Jewish people,” Stern said. “Our goal is for these people to join the Jewish people, and not be separated from it by all sorts of precursory actions, including the current unjustified division in the CBS.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)