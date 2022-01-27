Israel’s COVID Death Toll Soars, Up To 40 Fatalities A Day

Israeli health officials reported on Tuesday that the number of COVID fatalities in the country has soared, with up to 40 fatalities a day, 40 times the number of daily fatalities just two weeks ago.

In the city of Rechovot, 13 residents passed away of COVID just on Monday. According to a Yisrael Hayom report, the local Chevra Kadisha had to recruit additional workers for the 25 levayos that took place that day, 12 of whom passed away from non-COVID related causes.

The director of the COVID ward at Kaplan Medical Center in Rechovot said: “This is a sad day in the ward. It’s extremely difficult to endure the grief of the families even when the patients were in such severe condition. Even after two years, we haven’t acclimated to these sights.”

Prof. Ofer Marin, the director of Shaarei Tzedek, told Kan News on Wednesday that “those who are currently seriously ill fall into two groups: those who haven’t been vaccinated and those who were vaccinated but have underlying illnesses.”

The number of COVID fatalities in Israel since the beginning of the pandemic is 8,502.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)