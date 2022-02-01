Alpha, Delta, & Omicron: Israeli Boy Caught 3 COVID Variants

An 11-year-old Israeli boy has been confirmed to have contracted three COVID variants, Alpha, Delta, and Omicron.

“I’m fine, I feel pretty healthy, I hardly have symptoms,” Alon Helfgot told Channel 12 News.

Alon said that he was sicker when he had Alpha and Delta. “I had a high fever when I had Alpha,” he said.

Alon said that he’s one of 10 out of 27 kids in his class who currently have COVID, and complained that he’s bored, adding that he’s already been in quarantine 3-4 times since the school year started.

