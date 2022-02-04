Coalition Crisis? Lapid Sends Firm Message To Bennett About Evyatar Authorization

One of Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit’s last actions in office prior to ending his term on Tuesday was to approve a compromise plan for the authorization of the settlement of Evyatar in the Shomron after being pressured to do so by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked.

The move still needs final approval from Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who was heavily involved in formulating the plan but it is already causing major tension within the coalition.

Haaretz reported on Thursday morning that Foreign Minister Yair Lapid sent a sharply worded letter to Bennett on Wednesday warning him that “every step” of implementing the plan can significantly harm Israel’s foreign relations, “first and foremost with the US since the matter has already been clarified by the US administration at senior levels.”

“It will cause real harm in the growing legal-diplomatic campaign in international forums, utilizing it to promote the delegitimization of Israel.”

Lapid also noted that he was not consulted about the plan and does not support it, a legitimate complaint considering he is responsible for Israel’s foreign relations. A copy of the letter was also sent to the Attorney General’s Office.

Also on Wednesday, the left-wing parties in the coalition, Labor and Meretz, slammed the move, with Labor stating that “those who want a stable coalition must act in accordance with its agreements,” and Meretz threatening to oppose the move.

A compromise deal regarding Evyatar was signed on June 30, 2021, outlining that all the residents will willingly leave the settlement by July 2, 2021, and an IDF unit will guard the homes at the site until the legal status of the land is verified by the state. Following state verification, demolition orders will be revoked, a yeshivah will be established at the site under a special order, and eventually, the state will approve a permanent presence there.

A survey carried out in October proved that 60 dunam (15 acres) of the land at the site is state land.

